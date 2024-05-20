May 20, 2024 - News

Rose City Rundown

Illustration of a salmon swimming towards a hook, with the Axios logo as bait.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🏅 The Sports Bra owner Jenny Nguyen will be the grand marshal for the Starlight Parade on June 1, the first parade of the Rose Festival. (The Oregonian)

A 39-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the deaths of three Portland-area women in 2023.

  • Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges against Jesse Lee Calhoun on Friday, after families of the victims had been notified. (Willamette Week)

🛳️ Gov. Tina Kotek is offering $40 million in state funds to keep container shipping at Terminal 6. (OPB)

