Rose City Rundown

🏅 The Sports Bra owner Jenny Nguyen will be the grand marshal for the Starlight Parade on June 1, the first parade of the Rose Festival. (The Oregonian)

A 39-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in the deaths of three Portland-area women in 2023.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges against Jesse Lee Calhoun on Friday, after families of the victims had been notified. ( Willamette Week

🛳️ Gov. Tina Kotek is offering $40 million in state funds to keep container shipping at Terminal 6. (OPB)