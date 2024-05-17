Beaver Town Rundown

🏀 Cameron Brink — who played basketball at both Mountainside and Southridge high schools in Beaverton — made her WNBA rookie debut with the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, scoring 11 points. (CBS Sports)

🚴‍♂️ For the first time in nearly 15 years, the city of Beaverton will update its Transportation System Plan, which aims to reduce vehicle miles traveled and lay out investments for new pedestrian-focused pathways. (BikePortland)

🍎 Families are pushing back against Beaverton School District's proposal to close up to four neighborhood schools due to low enrollment and high maintenance costs.

The committee will recommend its idea to superintendent Gustavo Balderas next month. ( The Oregonian

🌄 The mountain ridge separating Portland from Washington County was awarded $3.6 million in federal funding to develop an Oregon State University forestry research program and create 24 miles of public outdoor recreation space. (YourOregonNews)