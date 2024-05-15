May 15, 2024 - News

Rose City Rundown

headshot
Illustration of thorny rose stems growing into the shape of the letters pdx, and roses blooming from the ends.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

💰 Following a three-night occupation by pro-Palestinian protestors, Portland State University officials estimate it will cost $750,000 to repair damage to Millar Library — give or take $125,000. (The Oregonian)

After a series of in-custody deaths last year, and a staff exodus, the health director of Multnomah County Corrections, Myque Obiero resigned, effective immediately. (Willamette Week)

😬 Over 12,000 Oregonians may be eligible for up to thousands of dollars in refunds after a TurboTax error made many pay more than they owed — it may take up to six months to get the money back, though. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

