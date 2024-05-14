3 hours ago - News

Rose City Rundown

✊ Portland Japanese Garden employees announced their intent to form a union in an effort to advocate for equal pay and "fair scheduling" among customer-facing staff and leadership. (Portland Mercury)

🥃 No charges will be filed against the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission employees who acquired an expensive bottle of Kentucky bourbon for themselves, Oregon Department of Justice officials said yesterday. (The Oregonian)

🎤 Portland rapper Aminé announced the lineup for his new two-day music festival at Edgefield this August called Best Day Ever, featuring performances from Ravyn Lenae, Toro y Moi and Kaytranada. (Pitchfork)

