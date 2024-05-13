Rose City Rundown

💵 Rep. Maxine Dexter reported more than $218,000 in campaign contributions on one day last week in her bid for Oregon's 3rd Congressional District seat, much of it from donors with a history of giving to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel political action committee. (OPB)

🧳 Vacation rentals company Vacasa will cut 800 jobs, on top of the 320 it said it was cutting in February. (Portland Business Journal)

🍨 A fire destroyed the Fifty Licks Ice Cream store in Kerns on Friday morning. The salon Cream and vintage clothing store Wyld Stallyns next door were also damaged. (The Oregonian)