🚚 The Oregon Teamsters union is backing both Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, whose father was a Teamster, and Democrat state Rep. Janelle Bynum in their primaries for the 5th Congressional District. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

🌱 Vegan food cart group Grass Fed is the latest to want out of the long-delayed Flock food hall in the Ritz-Carlton downtown.

🗳️ Nearly 170 Portland voters will receive new primary election ballots after they were mistakenly sent ballots based on outdated map data prior to the 2022 redistricting changes. (Multnomah County)