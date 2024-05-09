Rose City Rundown

📚 Portland State's Millar Library will remain closed until the end of September, as the clean-up continues after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied it last week. (OPB)

🎂 The first California condor hatched and raised at the Oregon Zoo just turned 20. Kun-Wac-Shun ("Thunder and Lightning"), who now lives in the wild, has sired five wild-hatched chicks and has been treated 15 times for lead poisoning from hunters' ammunition. (Portland Tribune)

⚡️ Electricity demand in the Northwest is expected to grow more than 30% in the next decade, three times the prediction three years ago, according to a new report.