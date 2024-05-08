3 hours ago - News

Rose City Rundown

headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of a rose with arms and legs walking in front of a fir tree scene.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

☑️ Oregon Working Families Party donated $213,000 worth of flyers and advertising to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in his race against Nathan Vasquez.

  • Schmidt has raised around $800,000, while Vasquez has more than $1 million. (The Oregonian)

🚔 Rather than wait for an ambulance from short-staffed American Medical Response, firefighters sent a stabbing victim to the hospital in a Gresham police car on Sunday. (KATU)

🏘️ Gov. Tina Kotek signed into law Monday a housing package earmarking $376 million for homeless shelters, renter aid and housing production. (KOIN)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more