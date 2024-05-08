Rose City Rundown
☑️ Oregon Working Families Party donated $213,000 worth of flyers and advertising to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt in his race against Nathan Vasquez.
- Schmidt has raised around $800,000, while Vasquez has more than $1 million. (The Oregonian)
🚔 Rather than wait for an ambulance from short-staffed American Medical Response, firefighters sent a stabbing victim to the hospital in a Gresham police car on Sunday. (KATU)
🏘️ Gov. Tina Kotek signed into law Monday a housing package earmarking $376 million for homeless shelters, renter aid and housing production. (KOIN)
