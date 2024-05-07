Rose City Rundown

🚸 Thanks to the $1.3 billion Powerball win happening in Multnomah County, the Preschool for All program will take in an extra $18.6 million in taxes. (Willamette Week)

🏫 The Portland Public Schools board will announce its new superintendent by mid-June. (Portland Public Schools)

🪺 OSU researchers are using AI to listen to millions of hours of coastal forest audio recordings to detect the call of the endangered marbled murrelet. (OPB)