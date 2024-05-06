Rose City Rundown

🍔 Burgerville hopes to expand outside of Oregon and Washington after bringing on a new group of investors, including Dutch Bros. CEO Joth Ricci. (The Oregonian)
🏗️ Destruction of the Klamath River'sIron Gate Dam on the Oregon-California border began last week. (OPB)
🏥 Several Portland-area hospital systems and health care organizations, including Providence and Health Share, reportedly oppose Multnomah County's plans to create a 24/7 sobering center. (Willamette Week)
Gov. Tina Kotek declared May 5 as Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
She also appointed an in-state coordinator "to aid in the prevention and response to missing or murdered Indigenous people" across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Montana. (KGW)