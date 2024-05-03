15 mins ago - News

📸 1 photo to go: Our first birthday party

headshot
headshot
A photo of a group of people standing and smiling.

Thanks to all the members who came out to eat pizza with us. Photo: Courtesy of Julian Lazalde

🕺🏻 Ain't no party like an Axios Portland party! Thank you to all the members who came out to toast our first birthday with us at The Zipper on Wednesday.

🍕 Meira's thought bubble: I loved the opportunity to convince everyone that vegan, Detroit-style pizza is actually delicious. Shout out to Boxcar!

📰 Joseph's thought bubble: I was impressed by how many different online news accounts everyone has, how closely you read us and how much you appreciate Smart Brevity. (Is that too long?)

The bottom line: We appreciate everyone who takes the time to support our work by reading this newsletter. If you'd like to become a member, you can do so here.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more