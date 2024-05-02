26 mins ago - Things to Do

Weekend Guide: Roy Wood Jr., Star Wars and more

Roy Wood Jr. of "The Daily Show" brings his stand-up show to the Newmark Theatre Saturday.

We're moving our weekend guide up a day to give y'all more time to pack your social calendars.

Here are nine things to do around Rose City:

Thursday

🕺🏻 If you're a fan of late-night dancing and music by pop titans Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan, you won't want to miss Holocene's "Electro Pop Dance Night" for the 21-plus crowd. Needle drops at 9pm, $15.

🎭 Theater isn't dead, and neither is the morally ambiguous creature from Celtic lore at the center of Corrib Theatre and Alberta House's latest play "From a Hole in the Ground" by playwright Ken Yoshikawa. Tickets are pay-what-you-will. 7:30pm.

Friday

🎨 For those not attending the kickoff of Cinco de Mayo, perhaps First Friday Art Walks are more your speed.

  • The opening reception of "Fruiting Bodies" from the artists of Past Lives will showcase works inspired by mushrooms — accompanied by a silent disco, naturally. 7-10pm. Free.

🤣 Stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr. known for his work on "The Daily Show" will perform at the Newmark Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are limited and start at $63.

🪚 If you've ever wondered, "I wish there was a musical version of the horror classic "Saw'" you're now in luck! Alberta Abbey will host "SAW The Musical" all month long. Beware: There's a splash zone. Tickets start at $29, showtimes vary.

Saturday

🍳 Wellspent Market is kicking off its monthlong brunch series with breakfast sandos from owner Noah Cable, pies from Lauretta Jean's and coffee from Spella Cafe. 10am-1pm at the NE Couch Street location.

⭐️ It's Star Wars Weekend at Washington Square mall to commemorate "May the 4th" — you can build a LEGO Millennium Falcon to take home with you. 12-4pm.

Sunday

😈 Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the feature film debut of "Godzilla" with a screening (and commentary from film buff Joshua Cox) at the Tomorrow Theater. 4pm, $15.

🚲 Revel in early-aughts indie with the pioneers of the genre Bombay Bicycle Club, performing at Revolution Hall. Doors open at 7pm, tickets start at $30.

