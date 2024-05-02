We're moving our weekend guide up a day to give y'all more time to pack your social calendars.
Here are nine things to do around Rose City:
Thursday
🕺🏻 If you're a fan of late-night dancing and music by pop titans Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan, you won't want to miss Holocene's "Electro Pop Dance Night" for the 21-plus crowd. Needle drops at 9pm, $15.
🎭 Theater isn't dead, and neither is the morally ambiguous creature from Celtic lore at the center of Corrib Theatre and Alberta House's latest play "From a Hole in the Ground" by playwright Ken Yoshikawa. Tickets are pay-what-you-will. 7:30pm.
The opening reception of "Fruiting Bodies" from the artists of Past Lives will showcase works inspired by mushrooms — accompanied by a silent disco, naturally. 7-10pm. Free.
🤣 Stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr. known for his work on "The Daily Show" will perform at the Newmark Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are limited and start at $63.
🪚 If you've ever wondered, "I wish there was a musical version of the horror classic "Saw'" you're now in luck! Alberta Abbey will host "SAW The Musical" all month long. Beware: There's a splash zone. Tickets start at $29, showtimes vary.
Saturday
🍳 Wellspent Market is kicking off its monthlong brunch series with breakfast sandos from owner Noah Cable, pies from Lauretta Jean's and coffee from Spella Cafe. 10am-1pm at the NE Couch Street location.
⭐️ It's Star Wars Weekend at Washington Square mall to commemorate "May the 4th" — you can build a LEGO Millennium Falcon to take home with you. 12-4pm.
Sunday
😈 Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the feature film debut of "Godzilla" with a screening (and commentary from film buff Joshua Cox) at the Tomorrow Theater. 4pm, $15.