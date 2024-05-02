Roy Wood Jr. of "The Daily Show" brings his stand-up show to the Newmark Theatre Saturday. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

We're moving our weekend guide up a day to give y'all more time to pack your social calendars. Here are nine things to do around Rose City: Thursday 🕺🏻 If you're a fan of late-night dancing and music by pop titans Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan, you won't want to miss Holocene's "Electro Pop Dance Night" for the 21-plus crowd. Needle drops at 9pm, $15.

🎭 Theater isn't dead, and neither is the morally ambiguous creature from Celtic lore at the center of Corrib Theatre and Alberta House's latest play "From a Hole in the Ground" by playwright Ken Yoshikawa. Tickets are pay-what-you-will. 7:30pm.

Friday

🎨 For those not attending the kickoff of Cinco de Mayo, perhaps First Friday Art Walks are more your speed.

The opening reception of "Fruiting Bodies" from the artists of Past Lives will showcase works inspired by mushrooms — accompanied by a silent disco, naturally. 7-10pm. Free.

🤣 Stand-up comedian Roy Wood Jr. known for his work on "The Daily Show" will perform at the Newmark Theatre at 8pm. Tickets are limited and start at $63.

🪚 If you've ever wondered, "I wish there was a musical version of the horror classic "Saw'" you're now in luck! Alberta Abbey will host "SAW The Musical" all month long. Beware: There's a splash zone. Tickets start at $29, showtimes vary.

Saturday

🍳 Wellspent Market is kicking off its monthlong brunch series with breakfast sandos from owner Noah Cable, pies from Lauretta Jean's and coffee from Spella Cafe. 10am-1pm at the NE Couch Street location.

⭐️ It's Star Wars Weekend at Washington Square mall to commemorate "May the 4th" — you can build a LEGO Millennium Falcon to take home with you. 12-4pm.

Sunday

😈 Celebrate the 70th anniversary of the feature film debut of "Godzilla" with a screening (and commentary from film buff Joshua Cox) at the Tomorrow Theater. 4pm, $15.

🚲 Revel in early-aughts indie with the pioneers of the genre Bombay Bicycle Club, performing at Revolution Hall. Doors open at 7pm, tickets start at $30.