Rose City Rundown

Gov. Tina Kotek said she would not create an Office of the First Spouse within her administration after all.

The reversal comes after her wife's involvement in behavioral health policy discussions led to high-level staff departures and concern among some Oregonians. ( Willamette Week

💰 All seven of Oregon's public universities are raising the cost of tuition this upcoming school year — with increases ranging from 3%-5%. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Negotiations between Portland State University officials and pro-Palestinian students failed after the two parties could not agree on terms for students to leave the library, which they've occupied since Monday. (OPB)