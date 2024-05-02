Flashback: A series of arsons at a mosque and two synagogues in 2022 are part of the catalysts for the exhibit.
Also a victim of the arsons at that time, according to Meltzer and Wright, was a Jewish family's Portland home and office. The family escaped but most of their possessions were burned, including their grandmother's baby grand piano.
Axios could not find a news account of the home fire.
Zoom in: Meltzer and dozens of volunteers crocheted and wove the recovered copper and steel piano strings into a tapestry depicting the sun rising over a black landscape.
Wright took some of the keys and made a new piano, where the hammers hit glass rods instead of strings — now on display at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education.
Zoom out: Meltzer is a textile and social practice artist who invites volunteers to help with the handicrafts.
She follows the 2,000-year-old saying of Rabbi Tarfon, about the work of mending the social fabric: "It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you free to desist from it."