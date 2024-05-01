Rose City Rundown

📧 Gov. Tina Kotek's wife appears to have had an extensive role in her administration — months before Kotek pushed to create an Office of the First Spouse.

Calendar and email records show the first lady regularly met with top officials and had several weekly meetings on behavioral health initiatives over the past year. ( The Oregonian

🌊 A bond measure on the May primary ballot aims to overhaul the Columbia River's century-old levee system to meet federal flood standards. (OPB)

🏞️ Metro is seeking community input on a proposal to turn a former industrial site into a proposed 27-acre nature park along the Willamette River in North Portland. (Portland Tribune)