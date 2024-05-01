Rose City Rundown
📧 Gov. Tina Kotek's wife appears to have had an extensive role in her administration — months before Kotek pushed to create an Office of the First Spouse.
- Calendar and email records show the first lady regularly met with top officials and had several weekly meetings on behavioral health initiatives over the past year. (The Oregonian 🔒)
🌊 A bond measure on the May primary ballot aims to overhaul the Columbia River's century-old levee system to meet federal flood standards. (OPB)
🏞️ Metro is seeking community input on a proposal to turn a former industrial site into a proposed 27-acre nature park along the Willamette River in North Portland. (Portland Tribune)
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more