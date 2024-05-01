Rose City Rundown

1 hour ago - News

📧 Gov. Tina Kotek's wife appears to have had an extensive role in her administration — months before Kotek pushed to create an Office of the First Spouse.

  • Calendar and email records show the first lady regularly met with top officials and had several weekly meetings on behavioral health initiatives over the past year. (The Oregonian 🔒)

🌊 A bond measure on the May primary ballot aims to overhaul the Columbia River's century-old levee system to meet federal flood standards. (OPB)

🏞️ Metro is seeking community input on a proposal to turn a former industrial site into a proposed 27-acre nature park along the Willamette River in North Portland. (Portland Tribune)

