Rose City Rundown

A freight train derailed yesterday morning near the east end of the Steel Bridge by Moda Center, stopping traffic for over four hours.

No injuries were reported, but the train — carrying lumber, propane and other hazardous materials — may have caused structural damage to the bridge. (Portland Mercury)

🚗 Voters have a chance to renew the city's 10-cent gas tax in the May 21 primary but officials worry that, if the measure fails, the Portland Bureau of Transportation's $32 million budget gap will only worsen. (OPB)

🍩 Hopscotch, the immersive art gallery known for its trippy installations, has a new doughnut exhibit and collaboration with Kate's Ice Cream — meaning the ball pit is about to get a lot stickier. (Willamette Week)