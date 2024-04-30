Rose City Rundown

A freight train derailed yesterday morning near the east end of the Steel Bridge by Moda Center, stopping traffic for over four hours.
No injuries were reported, but the train — carrying lumber, propane and other hazardous materials — may have caused structural damage to the bridge. (Portland Mercury)
🚗 Voters have a chance to renew the city's 10-cent gas tax in the May 21 primary but officials worry that, if the measure fails, the Portland Bureau of Transportation's $32 million budget gap will only worsen. (OPB)