Rose City Rundown

🍜 All four Boxer locations closed today after more than a decade in Portland, just months after the owner filed for bankruptcy for the ramen joint and SuperDeluxe in February. (Willamette Week)

🐦 After posting his photos on Facebook, Vancouver resident Michael Sanchez learned the little blue bird he photographed near Manzanita's Hug Point Falls was the first known blue rock thrush sighting in U.S. history. (KOIN)

🧪 Super PAC 314 Action Fund is spending more than $1.2 million on ads supporting state Rep. Maxine Dexter.