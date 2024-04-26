Rose City Rundown

The City Council advanced Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposed camping ban Wednesday after four hours of public comment and debate between commissioners over punishments for violators. A vote is expected next month. (The Oregonian)

🕳️ Portland's biggest pothole contest crowned a winner. (Willamette Week)

🐎 Ivan McClellan, who organized Portland's first Black Rodeo, documented cowboy culture across the country in a new photobook out now. He'll host a talk at Powell's on May 5. (OPB)

🛒 Specialty grocer Wellspent Market is moving from its NE Couch Street location to the old Jos. T Harris Grocery building on SE Division with a targeted opening of June 1. (Eater Portland)