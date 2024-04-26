Rose City Rundown Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios
The City Council advanced Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposed camping ban Wednesday after four hours of public comment and debate between commissioners over punishments for violators. A vote is expected next month. ( ) The Oregonian 🕳️ Portland's biggest pothole contest crowned a winner. ( ) Willamette Week
Ivan McClellan, who organized Portland's first , documented cowboy culture across the country in a new photobook out now. He'll Black Rodeo host a talk at Powell's on May 5. ( ) OPB 🛒 Specialty grocer Wellspent Market is moving from its NE Couch Street location to the old Jos. T Harris Grocery building on SE Division with a targeted opening of June 1. ( ) Eater Portland
