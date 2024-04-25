🎉 It's never too cool and rainy for a parade in Portland, but this weekend you can also stay inside for some Swedish doom metal, British trance and very American Ted Talks.

Here are nine fab things to do this weekend:

Friday

😜 Go see "The People's Joker" for a fun take on comic book remakes, from comedian Vera Drew.

Bonus: Bob Odenkirk is in it. Through May 2, Hollywood Theater. ($12)

😈 Heading up a great heathen army can be tough on your throat, but Aman Amarth frontman Johan Hegg knows how to pace himself in the guttural gargling stakes.

The lineup includes Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul. Woooooar! 7pm, Moda Center. ($35 and up)

Saturday

🎙️ TEDxPortland is the local version of the inspirational lecture series, with people you may have heard of or sat next to on TriMet.

Lou Featherstone, chef Gabriel Rucker and Latin-folk-indie darlings Y La Bamba take the stage from 9am-4:30pm at the Keller Auditorium. ($89-$179)

🩰 A-WOL is Portland's best aerial dance troupe, and their Spring Circus Soiree is an immersive introduction to the beauty of silk and rope. 7:30pm, A-WOL Dance Collective. ($20)

🦺 Bond with your neighbors in the cause of emergency preparedness at this citywide exercise. Sign up in advance to join a Neighborhood Emergency Team. 9am to noon at five locations throughout Portland.

🙌 The 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade features marching bands, classic cars, community groups and enough people running for city council to fill a Glisan pothole.

9:30am to noon, Eastport Plaza at SE Bush Street to SE 78th and Yamhill. (Free)

⏺️ British producer and DJ Ott was raised on 1990s UK trance. Now he makes an album every four years and hits the road. 9pm at The Get Down. ($25)

Sunday

🎵 If musician Boeckner had a word cloud, it would be synthesizers, Wolf Parade, "The Bottlemen" podcast and Dirtbag left. O, and Canada. He plays at Polaris Hall at 8pm. ($25)

🧠 The show "Behind Thought" by artist Quinha Faria riffs off Clarice Lispector's book "Agua Viva" but with added smells and sounds. Closes Sunday, Carnation Contemporary. (Free)