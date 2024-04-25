Apr 25, 2024 - News

📑 Verselandia drops tonight

headshot
A young light-skinned black woman speaking at a mic in front of a blue velvet curtain

Kennedy Phillips of Parkrose High School was the Verselandia grand slam champion in 2023. Photo: Shawnte Sims

Verselandia is a youth poetry slam for students from Portland and east Multnomah County public high schools. And they're amazing!

What to expect: No doggerel here, no winsome, sub-Taylor torture, no Multnomah Club mumble rap...

  • These teens put their hearts into their poems.
  • They get up on stage, in front of thousands of peers and parents, and speak their truth. Out loud.

If you go: 7pm tonight, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $10-$70.

