📑 Verselandia drops tonight
Verselandia is a youth poetry slam for students from Portland and east Multnomah County public high schools. And they're amazing!
What to expect: No doggerel here, no winsome, sub-Taylor torture, no Multnomah Club mumble rap...
- These teens put their hearts into their poems.
- They get up on stage, in front of thousands of peers and parents, and speak their truth. Out loud.
If you go: 7pm tonight, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $10-$70.
