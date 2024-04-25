📑 Verselandia drops tonight

Verselandia is a youth poetry slam for students from Portland and east Multnomah County public high schools. And they're amazing!

What to expect: No doggerel here, no winsome, sub-Taylor torture, no Multnomah Club mumble rap...

These teens put their hearts into their poems.

They get up on stage, in front of thousands of peers and parents, and speak their truth. Out loud.

If you go: 7pm tonight, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $10-$70.