Apr 25, 2024 - News

Rose City Rundown

👷 The Working Families Party of Oregon received one of the largest political donations in Oregon so far this year.

  • The party received a $340,000 check from the Working Families Party National PAC of Brooklyn, N.Y. — what the group will do with its windfall is sure to show up in the state's campaign filing system soon. (Willamette Week)

🚔 Multnomah County Central Library downtown will get more external lights to deter drug dealing, as surrounding streets have become the latest hot spot for fentanyl use. (The Oregonian)

🍷 Former Trail Blazer Channing Frye's Chosen Family Wines received high praise from New York Times wine writer Eric Asimov in "The Pour" column. (NYT)

Portlandpostcard

