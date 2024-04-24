Apr 24, 2024 - News

Rose City Rundown

Illustration of a nutria holding a rose.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🅿️ The formerly free parking lot across from Multnomah Falls, which is owned by Sasquatch Shuttle, will now cost $5-$20, depending on time and day, per vehicle. (KGW)

🏒 The Portland Winterhawks hockey team plays game one of the Western Hockey League conference finals Friday in Prince George, British Columbia.

  • Games 3 and 4 will be in Portland next Monday and Wednesday (and a Game 5 if necessary). (KOIN)

💿 Gov. Tina Kotek spoke at Intel on Monday to encourage the Biden administration to base the proposed National Semiconductor Technology Center in Oregon, using up to $5 billion of CHIPS Act funding. (OPB)

