Rose City Rundown

🅿️ The formerly free parking lot across from Multnomah Falls, which is owned by Sasquatch Shuttle, will now cost $5-$20, depending on time and day, per vehicle. (KGW)

🏒 The Portland Winterhawks hockey team plays game one of the Western Hockey League conference finals Friday in Prince George, British Columbia.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Portland next Monday and Wednesday (and a Game 5 if necessary). ( KOIN

💿 Gov. Tina Kotek spoke at Intel on Monday to encourage the Biden administration to base the proposed National Semiconductor Technology Center in Oregon, using up to $5 billion of CHIPS Act funding. (OPB)