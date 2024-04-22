Apr 22, 2024 - Culture

👀 Where's Meira?

headshot
A woman in front of a river and a downtown cityscape

Where's Meira? The answer will be revealed Wednesday. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

Howdy there! Portland's downtown skyline from across the Willamette is pretty famous, but do you know where this photo was taken?

Only one clue this week (since last time y'all said my hints made it too easy): I'm standing near a parking lot.

Send us your guesses!

  • The answer will be revealed Wednesday.

