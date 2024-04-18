Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will perform at Keller Auditorium this weekend. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Slap on some sunscreen and remember why you live here — Portland comes alive when the sun shines. Here are nine things to do this weekend:

Friday

🎸 The Talbott Brothers moved to Portland from Nebraska and brought their folk-inspired rock tunes with them. Catch their set at Mississippi Studios at 9pm. Tickets are $20.

🏍️ The One Motorcycle Show kicks off at Zidell Yards from 9am to 10pm through Sunday. Check out custom-built, one-of-a-kind bikes. General admission tickets for three-hour windows start at $15.

👯 Check out "Beautiful Everything," as modern dance group BodyVox teams up with Chamber Music Northwest for some dramatic choreography and music by Imani Winds, Philip Glass and Debussy at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. Tickets $14-$71.

🍕 Portland Mercury's "Pizza Week" continues through Sunday, with $3 slices and $21 pies from over 50 locations across the city.

Saturday

😆 Hasan Minhaj, known for his stint on "The Daily Show" and Netflix's "The Patriot Act" will bring his autobiographical-style stand-up to the Keller Auditorium at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $50.

🧶 Celebrate Earth Day at the ReBuilding Center's annual craft fair, highlighting artists who reuse materials and factor sustainability into their designs. Free entry, 11am to 5pm.

🌿 Wake and bake, then head to Potland's 4/20 parking lot party to celebrate the high holiday. The dispensary is open from 11am to 9pm.

Sunday

🩰 Ukraine's Grand Kyiv Ballet performs "Swan Lake" — the timeless tale of love and fate written by composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky — at the Newmark Theatre at 7pm. Tickets start at $26.

🛍️ Peruse offerings from local vintage, handmade and home goods vendors (and maybe even get a tattoo) at the Dear Sandy Spring Market. Free, noon-5pm.