️⃣ 1 number to go: 1,314

The Portland Bureau of Transportation, along with other agencies, built or remediated 1,314 sidewalk curb ramps in 2023, according to a new report from the department.

Why it matters: Curb ramps are an essential part of how people with disabilities get around the city.

Worthy of your time: Anyone can request a ramp using PBOT's "Ramps by Request Program," though priority is given to those who use mobility devices to ensure their neighborhood and workplace are accessible.