53 mins ago - News

#️⃣ 1 number to go: 1,314

headshot
A dog standing next to a yellow curb ramp.

Joby stands next to a curb ramp in need of a power wash. Photo: Meira Gebel/Axios

The Portland Bureau of Transportation, along with other agencies, built or remediated 1,314 sidewalk curb ramps in 2023, according to a new report from the department.

Why it matters: Curb ramps are an essential part of how people with disabilities get around the city.

Worthy of your time: Anyone can request a ramp using PBOT's "Ramps by Request Program," though priority is given to those who use mobility devices to ensure their neighborhood and workplace are accessible.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more