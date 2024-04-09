Rose City Rundown

🏈 The downtown Buffalo Wild Wings, below the Smart Park on SW Morrison Street, has closed. (The Oregonian)

🫰 Three Oregonians are on the Forbes Billionaires List: Phil Knight of Nike ($41 billion), Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear ($2.1 billion) and Travis Boersma of Dutch Bros ($2 billion). (KOIN)

🐕‍🦺 Sixty dogs that could no longer be taken care of by Jackson and Josephine counties' animal services will be taken in by the Oregon Humane Society.