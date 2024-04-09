Bite Club: Seasonal squash salad at Victoria Bar
In anticipation of patio season, I headed to Victoria Bar, the "mostly vegan" hotspot on N Albina known for its happy hour and crafty cocktails.
- When I first moved to Piedmont, a handful of friends recommended Victoria because it's dog-friendly (Joby never leaves my side) and has a pretty nice mocktail list.
🍔 The menu: Classic bar food staples. Small bites include blistered shishito peppers, elote-style corn "ribs" and buffalo cauliflower florets, with tuna melts, cheeseburgers and a vegan fried chicken sandwich as the mains.
- I ordered the seasonal salad, which had hazelnuts, chili maple vinaigrette, delicata squash and a huge hunk of burrata on top of a bed of arugula — and a frozen virgin piña colada, because, "Why not?"
🍟 The bite: The chili-maple vinaigrette was a surprise, packing a touch of heat but pairing nicely with a creamy forkful of burrata and hazelnut for crunch.
- The biggest standouts were the small bites — the buffalo cauliflower bites (drenched in what tasted Frank's-adjacent) with house-made ranch dressing were gone quickly.
- The parmesan herb fries were crisp and standard-style, a sure crowd-pleaser.
🍹 The bottom line: It would be difficult to find something not to like here. It's a perfect bar to take picky friends or to have a quick dinner on a sun-filled afternoon like I did.
- The piña colada was also one of the best I've ever had.
