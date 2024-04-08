Apr 8, 2024 - News

👁️ Where's Joseph?

headshot
White man standing beside a highway wall

Where's Joseph? Answers on a digital postcard, please, to Axios Portland. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

The wall I'm standing next to has a specific function and was a big part of the cost of the project when it opened in 2016.

Zoom in: If it had a soundtrack, it would be the famous collaboration between David Bowie and Queen.

  • Taggers have mostly left it alone.

Got a clue? Send us your guess. The answer will be revealed Wednesday.

Hit reply

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more