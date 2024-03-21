Ian Karmel left his hometown of Portland to pursue television writing in Hollywood. He's back this weekend for a special comedy stand-up show. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

The rain has returned, but that's never stopped us from having a good time. The latest: Household names, theatrical acts and creators of all kinds are out in full force in Portland this weekend in the pursuit of entertainment — and you can get in on the fun.

Friday

🌷 The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn opens this weekend and runs through May 5. Plenty of photo ops can be had among the rows and rows of colorful tulips throughout the 40-acre farm. Tickets for adults are $15.

🎧 London-based DJ MAKOTO, known for his mastery of the bass and drum genre, makes his Portland debut at Holocene. Permit yourself to dance the night away. Doors open at 8:45pm, tickets are $30.

Saturday

🎤 Ian Karmel, a comedian Willamette Week once deemed "Portland's funniest person," left his hometown for Hollywood a few years ago to pursue television writing and talk show gigs. Now he's back with a special back-to-back stand-up show at Revolution Hall at 7pm and 10pm. Tickets start at $30.

📖 The 13th annual Smallpresspalooza takes place at Powell's from 4-8pm. Come celebrate Portland's local authors at the marathon of readings known for leaving standing room only. Free.

Sunday

👗 It'll be vintage treasure galore at the Portland Expo Center from 9am to 3pm, when dozens of vendors will be slinging thrifted finds. Tickets start at $7, but you can probably find a cool jacket there for less than that.

💄 "Heathers" walked so "Mean Girls" could run — and that's the ethos at Tomorrow Theater's bingo-themed game night hosted by drag superstar Violet Hex. Grab your clique to watch the 1998 classic when doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15.