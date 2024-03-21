Mar 21, 2024 - Culture

headshot
four emojis repeated on a black background

"100 Emojis" by Anna Von Mertens is in Portland through April 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Elizabeth Leach Gallery

Anna Von Mertens draws emojis in colored pencil on black paper. She was surprised at how detailed they are, blown up on a phone: The toilet plunger is glossy, and the paper clip has a metallic sheen.

The latest: Her work is on display at Elizabeth Leach Gallery through April 27, in two sections.

  • In "100 Emojis," Von Mertens drew emojis over and over, in patterns taken from quilting.
  • In "Remnants," Von Mertens placed jewelry on light-sensitive paper and used metallic gold and silver pencils loved by middle schoolers to craft drawings.

Zoom in: "Remnants" is meant to capture the formation of elements in exploding stars.

Between the lines: Both series were inspired by Von Mertens's middle-school-aged daughter, who loves her phone and colored pens.

If you go: Tell us which series you're most drawn to.

