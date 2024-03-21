Share on email (opens in new window)

"100 Emojis" by Anna Von Mertens is in Portland through April 27. Photo: Courtesy of the Elizabeth Leach Gallery

Anna Von Mertens draws emojis in colored pencil on black paper. She was surprised at how detailed they are, blown up on a phone: The toilet plunger is glossy, and the paper clip has a metallic sheen. The latest: Her work is on display at Elizabeth Leach Gallery through April 27, in two sections.

In "100 Emojis," Von Mertens drew emojis over and over, in patterns taken from quilting.

In "Remnants," Von Mertens placed jewelry on light-sensitive paper and used metallic gold and silver pencils loved by middle schoolers to craft drawings.

Zoom in: "Remnants" is meant to capture the formation of elements in exploding stars.

It all relates to hero-scientist Henrietta Leavitt who worked at the Harvard College Observatory as a pioneer measuring the brightness of stars.

Between the lines: Both series were inspired by Von Mertens's middle-school-aged daughter, who loves her phone and colored pens.

If you go: Tell us which series you're most drawn to.