Mar 21, 2024 - Culture
🪠 Art Snack: Anna Von Mertens and the cosmic emojis
Anna Von Mertens draws emojis in colored pencil on black paper. She was surprised at how detailed they are, blown up on a phone: The toilet plunger is glossy, and the paper clip has a metallic sheen.
The latest: Her work is on display at Elizabeth Leach Gallery through April 27, in two sections.
- In "100 Emojis," Von Mertens drew emojis over and over, in patterns taken from quilting.
- In "Remnants," Von Mertens placed jewelry on light-sensitive paper and used metallic gold and silver pencils loved by middle schoolers to craft drawings.
Zoom in: "Remnants" is meant to capture the formation of elements in exploding stars.
- It all relates to hero-scientist Henrietta Leavitt who worked at the Harvard College Observatory as a pioneer measuring the brightness of stars.
Between the lines: Both series were inspired by Von Mertens's middle-school-aged daughter, who loves her phone and colored pens.
If you go: Tell us which series you're most drawn to.
