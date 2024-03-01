A screenshot shows how Oregon House lawmakers voted on HB 4002. Photo: Courtesy of the Oregon State Legislature

Oregon lawmakers have a little over a week to wrap up the short session and bills are moving quickly between both chambers before the March 10 deadline. Here's what we're watching:

💊 Drug intervention: Legislators in the House passed legislation Thursday that would effectively roll back key components of Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020 and decriminalized illicit drug possession.

HB 4002 (and its budget companion bill HB 5204) adds a new class of misdemeanor for possession but encourages people to enter probation-required treatment rather than face jail time. It also invests $211 million in drug treatment clinics, staff training and deflection programs.

The bills now head to the Senate floor.

🏡 Housing: The Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development approved $376 million in investments for the Emergency Housing Stability and Production Package, including money to build 1,000 housing units in Albina, a historically Black neighborhood in NE Portland.

The package of bills now goes to the full House and Senate for votes.

👾 AI controls: A bill that would require political campaigns in Oregon to disclose the use of audio or imagery generated by artificial intelligence in voter outreach materials — such as a recent robocall impersonating President Biden — passed the Senate Monday.

The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

📚 Book bans: Also passing the Senate and moving to the House is a bill that would prohibit politically-motivated book bans. It would block school boards and other officials from removing or refusing to offer library books or textbooks because they were by or for protected minorities.

🚲 E-bikes: A House bill to update laws around electric bicycles passed Tuesday and heads to the Senate.

The bill comes after 15-year-old Trenton Burger was killed while riding his e-bike in Bend last summer, and would create three new classes of electric bikes based on the kinds of motor they have and how fast they can go.

📱Right to repair: On Wednesday, a "Right to Repair" measure made it through a House committee. It aims to make fixing electronics easier and cheaper rather than having to go through the original manufacturer.