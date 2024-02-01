The buffalo chicken pelmeni with blue cheese you can eat during Dumpling Week. Photo: Courtesy of Kachka

With highs in the 50s all weekend long (and only a slight chance of showers), there's really no excuse not to indulge in all the special events Rose City has to offer this weekend.

But maybe pack an umbrella just in case.

🏀 If you missed Wednesday's game, you can still watch Rip City Remix take on the South Bay Lakers at the Chiles Center Friday — it's also '90s night, and local vendors will be slinging vintage wears. Tickets are $10 and the game starts at 7pm.

🎤 Esther Povitsky of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Dollface" fame is bringing her stand-up to the Aladdin Theatre Friday at 8pm. Tickets start at $30.

📖 Poet Kaveh Akbar is debuting his new novel at Powell's Books Friday. The book examines the main character's "obsession with martyrs leads him to examine the mysteries of his past." There's a lesson in there for everyone. 7pm, free.

🎶 Celebrate George Gershwin, the famed pianist and composer, at Arlene Schnitzer Hall Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Portland State University's chamber choir and the Oregon Symphony will be performing his classic jazz tunes and classical favorites. Tickets start at $25.

🥟 Dumpling Week kicks off Sunday, with participating restaurants dishing up specialist dough-wrapped delights for dine in or take out.

Standouts include a chicken and shrimp wonton soto with pickled Chinese mustard and chili at Gado Gado and Kachka's buffalo chicken pelmeni with blue cheese.

🎞️ The 34th Annual Cascade Festival of African Films begins Sunday, and the opening night film is "Goodbye Julia" — a story of ethnic divisions in South Sudan. Reels will roll at 6:30pm at the Hollywood Theatre.

🐉 Chinese Lunar New Year at Keller Auditorium Friday will include performances by singer Xiaoshu Wang and face-changing artist Long Yun, as well as craft workshops and exhibitions. Tickets are $29, doors open at 6:30pm.

🪩 Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Slick Rick performs at The Get Down Sunday at 8pm. Don't let the "Sunday Scaries" scare you away from experiencing one of the most successful rappers in music history.