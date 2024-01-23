What's open in Portland after the storm?

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's a green light for Portland as the city reopens after a week of snow and ice closures. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

The Portland area is reopening after the wind, snow and ice storms of last week. Most public schools are open again, except a few with water damage.

Why it matters: Emergency access routes take priority when clearing roads and reconnecting power. As the thaw arrived, private and public contractors worked through the weekend to restore services.

Portland Public Schools are open except for these (due to broken water lines)

Markham Elementary in SW.

Forest Park Elementary in NW.

The Head Start program at Kelly Elementary.

Robert Gray Middle School in SW Portland will remain closed

perhaps for another week, due to water damage from broken water lines.

Parks: Portland's parks were never closed, but Parks & Recreation community buildings were. They are expected to be open tomorrow but check for updates.

What they're saying: "A number of community centers were damaged, and two of our maintenance facilities which support community centers are also damaged," said PP&R spokesperson Mark Ross.

Multnomah County Garbage: The 10 garbage companies covering Portland are working through their delayed pickups. Check by your location here.

"Garbage is a priority, so the companies are using compost trucks to pick up last week's garbage," said a customer service representative at the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.

Electricity: Portland General Electric had restored power to all but 492 customers as of Monday, down from a peak of over 130,000.

Multnomah County libraries are open Tuesday, except for the seven that remain closed for construction.

Portland Art Museum: The museum is closed Monday through Wednesday.

Portland Japanese Garden: It will be open at 10am on Tuesday. Members-only hours (8-10am) will resume on Wednesday.

Lan Su Chinese Garden: Open regular hours, daily 10am-4pm.

The Grotto: Closed due to storm damage, mass canceled.

Multnomah Falls: The Historic Columbia River Highway is closed.