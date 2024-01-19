21 mins ago - News

Portland Public Schools short of snow days

headshot
Illustration of a chalkboard with "Sorry We're Closed" written in chalk.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Portland Public Schools was still digging out from the strike before the snow and ice knocked them back another week.

  • PPS is having a hard time making up school days to reach state mandates.

Why it matters: Constant school closures mean rescheduling headaches for parents and lack of instruction for students.

Driving the news: Portland-area schools were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, then hit with a three-day streak of weather-related school closures. [Friday might trigger another non-week for kids and teachers. - TK this evening]

By the numbers: Last fall's three-week teacher strike cost the schools 11 instruction days. The district tried to make them up by canceling five days of the 2023 winter vacation (Dec 18-22).

PPS plans to dip into grading days in January and April. The district has June 12-14 on hold to cover snow days, too.

What's happening: Schools chief Jon Franco has been emailing parents each day, sometimes as late as 6:02pm, calling off school for the next day.

The bottom line: PPS is taking it one day at a time. Spokesperson Sydney Kelly told Axios, "Makeup days will be discussed after the weather has cleared up and schools are back open."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more