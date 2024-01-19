Portland Public Schools was still digging out from the strike before the snow and ice knocked them back another week.

PPS is having a hard time making up school days to reach state mandates.

Why it matters: Constant school closures mean rescheduling headaches for parents and lack of instruction for students.

Driving the news: Portland-area schools were closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, then hit with a three-day streak of weather-related school closures. [Friday might trigger another non-week for kids and teachers. - TK this evening]

By the numbers: Last fall's three-week teacher strike cost the schools 11 instruction days. The district tried to make them up by canceling five days of the 2023 winter vacation (Dec 18-22).

That was a bust as 9,000 kids (20%) and 550 teachers ditched at least one day.

PPS plans to dip into grading days in January and April. The district has June 12-14 on hold to cover snow days, too.

What's happening: Schools chief Jon Franco has been emailing parents each day, sometimes as late as 6:02pm, calling off school for the next day.

Franco said it wasn't as easy as waiting for a thaw. On Tuesday, roughly a dozen buildings were without power. Many suffered burst pipes and some were on inaccessible roads.

The bottom line: PPS is taking it one day at a time. Spokesperson Sydney Kelly told Axios, "Makeup days will be discussed after the weather has cleared up and schools are back open."