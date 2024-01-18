1 hour ago - Things to Do

Jim Riswold's "Putin's Big Parade With Dead Catfish" with toy tanks and real dead fish

Jim Riswold's "Putin's Big Parade (Dead With Catfish)" is part of his show at Augen Gallery through Jan. 20. Photo: Courtesy of Jim Riswold

Portland is an art and design town, but who has time to trawl the galleries?

Art Snack, Axios Portland's newest feature, tells you about a piece of art that you can also see IRL. Enjoy!

🖼️ Jim Riswold made a splash with his punny photos of Chairman Mao toys in 2005. Leukemia inspired him to make his own brand of absurd realist art.

  • His sharp focus and perfect studio lighting satirize mini-tyrants and Madison Avenue's image-making machine.
  • Now he's tackling Putin's war on Ukraine, and the Confederate legacy, debunking despots and embarrassing bigots.

🐟 Riswold fished with his dad as a kid, and a rotting catfish shows up in his otherwise scrupulously inorganic work here. These are end times, with a raspy laugh.

Go see "Two Wars In One" at the Augen Gallery through Saturday.

