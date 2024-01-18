1 hour ago - Things to Do
Art Snack: Jim Riswold at Augen Gallery
🖼️ Jim Riswold made a splash with his punny photos of Chairman Mao toys in 2005. Leukemia inspired him to make his own brand of absurd realist art.
- His sharp focus and perfect studio lighting satirize mini-tyrants and Madison Avenue's image-making machine.
- Now he's tackling Putin's war on Ukraine, and the Confederate legacy, debunking despots and embarrassing bigots.
🐟 Riswold fished with his dad as a kid, and a rotting catfish shows up in his otherwise scrupulously inorganic work here. These are end times, with a raspy laugh.
Go see "Two Wars In One" at the Augen Gallery through Saturday.
