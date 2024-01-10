Portland-area food waste declines amid regional efforts
Consumers and businesses in Oregon produced 1.2 million tons of surplus food in 2022, a 9.4% decrease from 2016, per data from the nonprofit ReFED.
Why it matters: The decrease indicates that the efforts of many cities across the state to address food waste are making a slight dent.
- Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on the climate and the economy.
The big picture: Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input nationally and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
- On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.
State of play: It's been over a decade since Portland launched its curbside compost program, diverting 181,200 tons of food scraps from 2011 to 2022, according to Lindsey Maser, a spokesperson for the city's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.
- Last fall, Metro enacted its compost requirement for the majority of food businesses across the region, estimating 59,000 tons of food waste will be collected from 3,000 Portland-area businesses per year.
Zoom out: Across the country, people and businesses did not eat or sell 88.7 million tons of food in 2022, according to ReFed.
- That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.
- Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.
Be smart: ReFED suggests following the "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home:
- Store food properly.
- Freeze food to extend its freshness.
- Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.
- Understand the meaning behind date "best by" labels.
- Plan your meals before buying groceries.
