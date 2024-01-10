Portland-area food waste declines amid regional efforts

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Consumers and businesses in Oregon produced 1.2 million tons of surplus food in 2022, a 9.4% decrease from 2016, per data from the nonprofit ReFED.

Why it matters: The decrease indicates that the efforts of many cities across the state to address food waste are making a slight dent.

Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on the climate and the economy.

The big picture: Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input nationally and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.

State of play: It's been over a decade since Portland launched its curbside compost program, diverting 181,200 tons of food scraps from 2011 to 2022, according to Lindsey Maser, a spokesperson for the city's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.

Last fall, Metro enacted its compost requirement for the majority of food businesses across the region, estimating 59,000 tons of food waste will be collected from 3,000 Portland-area businesses per year.

Zoom out: Across the country, people and businesses did not eat or sell 88.7 million tons of food in 2022, according to ReFed.

That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.

Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.

Be smart: ReFED suggests following the "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home: