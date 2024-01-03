Jan 3, 2024 - Holidays

How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Portland

New Year's Day has come and gone, but some of us still have dried out Christmas trees dropping needles in our living rooms.

Yes, but: You can still ditch your tree for free (or with a donation or charge) courtesy of several nonprofits and your garbage company.

How it works: Portlanders can easily compost their Christmas trees by placing whole trees (6 feet or shorter) next to their compost bins for a $5.25 charge.

  • Trees of any size can also be cut up into less than three-foot chunks and placed inside the bins for no charge.

Be smart: Make sure any decorations, lights and tinsel have been removed first.

  • Flocked trees (those adorned with fake snow) must be discarded as trash and placed inside the bin, or call your garbage collector for a disposal estimate.
  • If you don't have a saw, you can rent one from Northeast Portland Tool Library.

Separately, local organizations will also provide Christmas tree pick-ups or drop-offs at no cost, though small donations are encouraged.

  • Use Metro's "Find a Recycler" tool by entering your address and selecting "Christmas trees" from the yard and garden section.
