Portland isn't likely to see a white Christmas this year

Chances of a white Christmas are dismal for Portland this year, though that could bode well for holiday travelers.

Driving the news: The likelihood of snow on the holiday is less than 5%, Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the Portland office of the National Weather Service tells Axios.

"It doesn't look promising."

What's happening: The 2023 holiday looks like it will have "all in all a pretty quiet weather pattern," he says.

"There will be some snow across the Cascades, but overall it should be relatively not a bad time to travel."

Zoom in: The odds of snow rise to around 10% in locations about 2,000 feet, he said, such as Brightwood and Zigzag.

"A little bit more of a glimmer of hope for them," he said.

Threat level: The main "period of concern" for travelers, weather-wise, is for those heading up and over the Cascades on Friday night and Saturday morning, Neuman added.

Zoom out: NOAA's 2023-24 winter outlook, released in October, called for a warmer- and drier-than-usual season across the American North, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.