Peter Hoherd, center front with the hat on, almost certainly picked up litter on his way to hosting Simpsons Trivia Night. Photo: Courtesy of Peter Hoherd.

Peter Hoherd picks up trash — ditched drink containers, plastic bags, snack wrappers, take-out boxes — wherever and whenever he sees it lying around.

As Peter told Meira a couple of years back, he honed this habit well before he started his @peterpicksuptrash Instagram account to inspire others.

We wondered: What does Peter do when he's not picking up trash? He shared via email with us his best Portland day ever.

It starts with great weather.

🌞 "It's a refreshing, late-spring morning. The breeze is cool and fragrant after a late night shower, and the sun is already warming the air."

🐝 He watches the bees he keeps flutter around the garden as he collects new eggs from his chickens — Biscuit, RainMaster, and ThunderDome.

🍳 Breakfast is sandwiches "from the still-warm eggs," whipped up by his wife.

"We eat our sandwiches outside while Bunny (the rescued and retired "barn cat") scrupulously patrols the yard for the very best sunbeams."

🐕‍🦺 Duke — their Great Pyrenees — gets a walk around Commonwealth Lake Park in Tualatin.

"The ducklings and goslings are absolutely ridiculously cute."

🗑️ And yes, Peter picks up trash on his dream day.

😋 Lunch is a Reggie — fried chicken, bacon, cheese and gravy — from Pine Street Biscuits, then a stroll along NE Alberta.

"Lots of good thrifting up there."

🚊 In the afternoon, Peter and his wife hop the MAX to downtown. They bring their bikes and ride the waterfront paths loop between Tilikum Crossing and the Steel Bridge, stopping "every once in a while on the East Bank to say, 'Wow, this city really is so pretty!' "

🥟 Snack time. "My wife's voracious pregnant hunger craving kicks in, and she demands: SOUP DUMPLINGS." They hit Din Tai Fung, a recent addition to downtown's Pioneer Place mall.

🚲 On this best day, "we walk back out into the golden afternoon and our bikes are ... STILL THERE."

🍕 Dinner is pizza at the "supremely-underrated and not-talked-about-enough" Red Sauce Pizza on NE Fremont — with "crispy thin crust, slightly singed 'roni cups, perfectly acidic sauce, stringy salty gooey cheese."

🎤 Right next door is Tomorrow's Verse Taproom where you can find Peter on the second Thursday of any month, co-hosting Classic Simpsons Trivia.

"I've never been marveled at more dorkily, heckled more cleverly, or felt more purely, joyfully happy than walking out of these nights."

🍸 Afterward, the "rum-based tropical getaway" of Hale Pele is calling ...