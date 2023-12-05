More metro Portland homes selling at a loss
A small but growing share of Portland area homeowners are selling their houses for less than they paid for them, per national data Redfin.
Why it matters: Losing money on as big an investment as a home can be a huge hit.
State of play: Slightly more than 3% of homes in the Portland metro area sold at a loss between August and October 2023.
- That's up from 2% compared to the same period a year ago.
By the numbers: In dollar terms, the median loss on those homes was around $50,000 in the 2023 period per Redfin data.
Zoom out: Seattle's residential market showed a similar trend, with losses among home sellers doubling, but landing just under 3% of sales.
- Nationally, the highest share and largest losses were in San Francisco, where roughly one in seven owners lost money on their home sale.
- The median loss in San Francisco was $122,500.
Of note: Profits on home sales can be affected by the length of time the seller owned a home as well as local trends in housing costs.
- This study looked only at homes owned for at least nine months.
- Portland home prices have dropped nearly 5% since last year, per other Redfin research.
The bottom line: Losing money on your home sale is rising across the U.S.
Yes, but: In this low-inventory market, sellers are still on top.
