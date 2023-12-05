Share on email (opens in new window)

A small but growing share of Portland area homeowners are selling their houses for less than they paid for them, per national data Redfin. Why it matters: Losing money on as big an investment as a home can be a huge hit.

State of play: Slightly more than 3% of homes in the Portland metro area sold at a loss between August and October 2023.

That's up from 2% compared to the same period a year ago.

By the numbers: In dollar terms, the median loss on those homes was around $50,000 in the 2023 period per Redfin data.

Zoom out: Seattle's residential market showed a similar trend, with losses among home sellers doubling, but landing just under 3% of sales.

Nationally, the highest share and largest losses were in San Francisco, where roughly one in seven owners lost money on their home sale.

The median loss in San Francisco was $122,500.

Of note: Profits on home sales can be affected by the length of time the seller owned a home as well as local trends in housing costs.

This study looked only at homes owned for at least nine months.

Portland home prices have dropped nearly 5% since last year, per other Redfin research.

The bottom line: Losing money on your home sale is rising across the U.S.

Yes, but: In this low-inventory market, sellers are still on top.