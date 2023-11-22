Thanks to more than 6,000 Axios readers, the winners of Axios' favorite Thanksgiving sides poll have been selected. If you pulled up a chair to a Thanksgiving dinner with other Axios readers, you'd be having mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sounds like a fun party!

By the numbers: Axios readers in Oregon overwhelmingly chose mashed potatoes over sweet — 81% to 19%.

Dinner rolls beat cornbread among Oregon readers 71% to 29%, and cranberry relish beat canned by a similar margin.

Stuffing edged out dressing here by just a hair — but if you think they're the same, well, it gets complicated.

For pie, pumpkin was the clear favorite over pecan.

The big picture: Axios readers in Oregon line up with most of the country on favorite sides — except stuffing.

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Zoom out: Nationally, some of the matchups had runaway winners while others were hotly contested.

Stuffing vs. dressing was the tightest race nationally too, with dressing edging out stuffing overall 51% to 49% thanks to its popularity in the Midwest and South.

was the tightest race nationally too, with dressing edging out stuffing overall 51% to 49% thanks to its popularity in the Midwest and South. Mashed potatoes reign supreme except in Louisiana, where sweet potatoes were more popular.

Cranberry sauce in relish form trounced the jiggly canned variety, except in Mississippi.

Zoom in: While the majority of respondents said they don't include the following regional dishes as a part of their Thanksgiving spread, several readers expressed interest in adding them to future holiday meals. Among those readers who already include at least one of these dishes, they preferred: