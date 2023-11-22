Nov 22, 2023 - Food and Drink

Mashed potatoes wins best Thanksgiving side

headshot
headshot
Illustration of an assortment of Thanksgiving sides with the word "winners" over it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Thanks to more than 6,000 Axios readers, the winners of Axios' favorite Thanksgiving sides poll have been selected.

If you pulled up a chair to a Thanksgiving dinner with other Axios readers, you'd be having mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sounds like a fun party!

By the numbers: Axios readers in Oregon overwhelmingly chose mashed potatoes over sweet — 81% to 19%.

  • Dinner rolls beat cornbread among Oregon readers 71% to 29%, and cranberry relish beat canned by a similar margin.
  • Stuffing edged out dressing here by just a hair — but if you think they're the same, well, it gets complicated.
  • For pie, pumpkin was the clear favorite over pecan.

The big picture: Axios readers in Oregon line up with most of the country on favorite sides — except stuffing.

Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Zoom out: Nationally, some of the matchups had runaway winners while others were hotly contested.

  • Stuffing vs. dressing was the tightest race nationally too, with dressing edging out stuffing overall 51% to 49% thanks to its popularity in the Midwest and South.
  • Mashed potatoes reign supreme except in Louisiana, where sweet potatoes were more popular.
  • Cranberry sauce in relish form trounced the jiggly canned variety, except in Mississippi.

Zoom in: While the majority of respondents said they don't include the following regional dishes as a part of their Thanksgiving spread, several readers expressed interest in adding them to future holiday meals. Among those readers who already include at least one of these dishes, they preferred:

  • Fruit over jello salad.
  • Stone crab over deviled crab.
  • Collard greens over carrot souffle.
  • Creamed corn over tamales.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more