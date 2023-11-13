Oregon football depends on California recruits
The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the USC Trojans 36-27 on Saturday, and now have a record of 9-1 on the year and 6-1 in the Pac-12.
Maybe the magic is California players.
By the numbers: An Axios analysis of SportsSource's cfbstats shows that while California retained nearly 60% of its homegrown football talent over the past decade, University of Oregon and Oregon State have relied heavily on California transplants.
- Over 36% of UO and OSU college football players, combined, came from California.
- Just over 20% were recruited from within Oregon.
Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape, Axios' Simran Parwani writes.
Of note: This analysis includes recruiting data from the Power Five, the most prominent athletic conferences, which includes the Pac-12 — where UO and OSU participate now — and the Big Ten, where UO is headed next fall.
- OSU and Washington State University are suing for control of the league to stop UO and other schools leaving the Pac-12 from having a say in the league's future. In September, a judge granted a temporary restraining order in their favor.
The intrigue: Since 2009, California's share of in-state players has dropped significantly, per Axios' analysis.
- The Ducks' share of players from southern states — long a powerhouse football region — has increased.
