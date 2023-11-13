Data: cfbstats; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios The University of Oregon Ducks defeated the USC Trojans 36-27 on Saturday, and now have a record of 9-1 on the year and 6-1 in the Pac-12. Maybe the magic is California players.

By the numbers: An Axios analysis of SportsSource's cfbstats shows that while California retained nearly 60% of its homegrown football talent over the past decade, University of Oregon and Oregon State have relied heavily on California transplants.

Over 36% of UO and OSU college football players, combined, came from California.

Just over 20% were recruited from within Oregon.

Why it matters: The growing professionalization and commercialization of college athletics is reshaping the recruiting landscape, Axios' Simran Parwani writes.

Of note: This analysis includes recruiting data from the Power Five, the most prominent athletic conferences, which includes the Pac-12 — where UO and OSU participate now — and the Big Ten, where UO is headed next fall.

OSU and Washington State University are suing for control of the league to stop UO and other schools leaving the Pac-12 from having a say in the league's future. In September, a judge granted a temporary restraining order in their favor.

The intrigue: Since 2009, California's share of in-state players has dropped significantly, per Axios' analysis.