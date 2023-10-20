☀️ Savor the sun this weekend, as rain isn't expected to return to Portland until next week.

👋🏻 Meet your favorite newsletter writers in person at Overlook Park on Saturday to talk local news. 9:30 to 11am, coffee and doughnuts included. (Yes, we're talking about us!)

⚰️ There's no better place to get spooky than Portland's own Coffin Club, which is hosting a queer drag show and costume contest ("The Haus of Whorror") Saturday night. 9pm to 2am, $10 at the door.

🕷 Laugh your guts out at Stumptown Stages' adaptation of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" at the Winningstad Theatre. $35, Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 29.

👻 The Vegan Night Market is hosting trick or treating at the Redd on Salmon Saturday from 3 to 10pm. General admission is $5. There'll also be a costume contest, face painting, zero-proof cocktails and a raffle.

🎸 Prog-rock masters The Dear Hunter celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album "Migrant" at Revolution Hall on Saturday. Tickets are $30, doors open at 6:30pm.

📽️ Pay homage to '80s-era slasher films at Hollywood Movie Madness on Saturday and Sunday in an intimate interactive experience called "/SLASH/" put on by The Reformers. $25, performances start at 7pm.