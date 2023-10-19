Study: Men give more money in Oregon politics
Men contribute two-thirds of the money going to political campaigns for Oregon state lawmakers and state-wide elected officials such as governor and secretary of state, per a new analysis.
- That lines up with the national average.
Yes but: While men give 66% of dollars overall, the gender gap eases when analyzing the number of donors — women make up 45% of the individuals who gave money to Oregon lawmakers and top state officials, per the study.
- The analysis from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics, which uses data from OpenSecrets, covers general elections between 2019 and 2022.
- No data was available on nonbinary contributors.
What's happening: The underrepresentation of women in political contributions is intertwined with the disproportionately low number of women candidates nationally, Kira Sanbonmatsu, a Rutgers political science professor and the report's lead researcher tells Axios.
- "We're not able to disentangle which comes first ... it's a mutually reinforcing relationship," she said.
Of note: Oregon's legislature is 41% female overall and four out of the five officials elected statewide are women right now.
