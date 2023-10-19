1 hour ago - News

Study: Men give more money in Oregon politics

Emily Harris
Reproduced from Rutgers; Note: States with top-two or top-four primary systems were also excluded; Map: Axios Visuals

Men contribute two-thirds of the money going to political campaigns for Oregon state lawmakers and state-wide elected officials such as governor and secretary of state, per a new analysis.

Yes but: While men give 66% of dollars overall, the gender gap eases when analyzing the number of donors — women make up 45% of the individuals who gave money to Oregon lawmakers and top state officials, per the study.

  • The analysis from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics, which uses data from OpenSecrets, covers general elections between 2019 and 2022.
  • No data was available on nonbinary contributors.

What's happening: The underrepresentation of women in political contributions is intertwined with the disproportionately low number of women candidates nationally, Kira Sanbonmatsu, a Rutgers political science professor and the report's lead researcher tells Axios.

  • "We're not able to disentangle which comes first ... it's a mutually reinforcing relationship," she said.

Of note: Oregon's legislature is 41% female overall and four out of the five officials elected statewide are women right now.

