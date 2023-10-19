Reproduced from Rutgers; Note: States with top-two or top-four primary systems were also excluded; Map: Axios Visuals

Men contribute two-thirds of the money going to political campaigns for Oregon state lawmakers and state-wide elected officials such as governor and secretary of state, per a new analysis.

That lines up with the national average.

Yes but: While men give 66% of dollars overall, the gender gap eases when analyzing the number of donors — women make up 45% of the individuals who gave money to Oregon lawmakers and top state officials, per the study.

The analysis from Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics, which uses data from OpenSecrets, covers general elections between 2019 and 2022.

No data was available on nonbinary contributors.

What's happening: The underrepresentation of women in political contributions is intertwined with the disproportionately low number of women candidates nationally, Kira Sanbonmatsu, a Rutgers political science professor and the report's lead researcher tells Axios.

"We're not able to disentangle which comes first ... it's a mutually reinforcing relationship," she said.

Of note: Oregon's legislature is 41% female overall and four out of the five officials elected statewide are women right now.