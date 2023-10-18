46 mins ago - Food and Drink
Takibi chef Matyas Urban shares his last meal
If you're looking for a Pacific Northwest twist on Japanese cuisine, seek out Takibi — the intimate, airy dining room located in the back of outdoor store Snow Peak on NW 23rd Ave.
- At the helm is chef de cuisine Matyas Urban, whose specialty menu includes grilled cod with chickpea miso, panko-fried oysters, and a comforting mushroom-filled soba.
Urban is headed to Japan for the first time this year, hoping to "bring back some exciting things to the restaurant," he tells Axios.
We wanted to know: If he had one last meal, what would it be?
- Hint: The origin of this dish is 5,000-plus miles from Japan.
🐖 Entree: His main course would "no doubt" be Czech schnitzel — also known as řízek — pork thinly pounded, breaded, then fried, with boiled potatoes, butter and pickles.
🍺 Beverage: But first, a pint of pilsner, Urban said. A classic to kick things off.
