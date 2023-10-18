If you're looking for a Pacific Northwest twist on Japanese cuisine, seek out Takibi — the intimate, airy dining room located in the back of outdoor store Snow Peak on NW 23rd Ave.

At the helm is chef de cuisine Matyas Urban, whose specialty menu includes grilled cod with chickpea miso, panko-fried oysters, and a comforting mushroom-filled soba.

Urban is headed to Japan for the first time this year, hoping to "bring back some exciting things to the restaurant," he tells Axios.

We wanted to know: If he had one last meal, what would it be?

Hint: The origin of this dish is 5,000-plus miles from Japan.

🐖 Entree: His main course would "no doubt" be Czech schnitzel — also known as řízek — pork thinly pounded, breaded, then fried, with boiled potatoes, butter and pickles.

🍺 Beverage: But first, a pint of pilsner, Urban said. A classic to kick things off.