A park lamp post still standing (left) and a spot where one was. Replacements are due by spring. Photos: Portland Parks & Rec and Collin Oldham

Lights are due to come back on in Portland parks by next spring, although part of the funding is tied up in Congressional gridlock.

Driving the news: Portland Parks & Recreation announced plans to replace dozens of lights that the bureau removed suddenly in February over safety concerns, plus other older lamp posts that have been found to have flaws "in the anchoring system."

Why it matters: Removing the lights raised anger and "deep concern" among Portlanders — who found park paths dark, with lighting abruptly gone.

This multimillion-dollar replacement effort is a response as well as an effort to modernize a share of park lighting.

Of note: The new lighting will be significantly more energy efficient, according to PP&R, and is compliant with dark sky guidelines, which are designed to lower the risk that birds will become disoriented and fly into buildings.

Catch up quick: PP&R originally intended to take down 243 lights in 12 parks — and not replace them, saying it had no money to do so.

The bureau stopped the removal after the outcry.

By then most lights in four parks — Irving, Colonel Summers, Sellwood and Sellwood Riverfront — had been removed.

Between the lines: City concern about the safety of older lampposts was triggered after a woman tied a hammock to a lamppost in Irving Park, and it toppled over, injuring her and a child.

The woman filed a legal claim.

It is against the city code to tie anything to any park fixture.

By the numbers: In April, city commissioners found money to put in new lights — the current estimate for the park lighting is $11.5 million.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Portland) requested $2 million from Congress, which the House Appropriations Committee cut to $500,000, his office tells Axios.

Even that amount is " unfortunately one casualty, though hopefully not for long" of Congress' failure to approve a new budget, Blumenauer told Axios in a statement.

Portland is expected to receive $2 million for the project from Metro's park funding.

Separately, new area lighting will be installed in nearly a dozen areas where PP&R can tap into existing PGE power sources, including parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail and Kenton Community Garden in north Portland, and in SE, in Mt. Scott and Lents parks and possibly along the Springwater Corridor.

What's next: PP&R says the four parks that lost their lights in February will be the first to get new ones.