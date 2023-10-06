It's First Friday!

🎨 Check out food-themed art (with a gift shop), paint pumpkins at Sevigny Studio ($12, reservations required), or visit the opening of a show called "Small and Weird." All are among the dozen+ events of Portland's eastside First Friday Art Walk.

There are even more galleries to visit at First Friday in Troutdale.

🇬🇷 Portland's Greek Festival kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. Dance performances, church tours, food. Try the baklava sundae! 10am to 10pm Friday and Saturday, 11am-7pm Sunday. 3131 NE Glisan, $5 at the door.

🍿 Binge on contemporary cosmic horror films at the Hollywood Theater's annual H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival. Friday evening through Sunday. Tickets range from $35-$45 for a one-day pass or attend all three days $85.

🌍 Or watch the world premiere of a documentary celebrating sticker culture around the globe. Swap and sell event before and Q & A with the people who made it after.

The 7pm show Friday is sold out, but it plays at the same time Saturday and at 4pm Sunday. 2021 SE Hawthorne Blvd. $8-$10.

🌮 Learn to make churros at the Hollywood Library or use masa dough to make tortillas, sopas and gorditas at the Sellwood Library. Saturday afternoon. Both events start at 3:30. Free, first come first served.

🚜 Let your kid drive a bulldozer and other big equipment at Dozer Days. People 12 and under operate machinery with an experienced guide next to them. Over 12 can play too. Saturday and Sunday, 11am-4pm, Clark County Event Center. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

🎃 Pumpkin patches, corn and sunflower mazes are up and running, including at The Pumpkin Patch, Bella Organics and Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island — and many more in other places around the Portland area.

💀 Haunted houses are open too — including Underhill's Season of Screams IV, The Fear PDX and the all-free Davis Graveyard, where you can admire the clever creativity of graves gone by, from the safety of the sidewalk.