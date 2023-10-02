Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The percentage of Portland-area women who recently gave birth and are part of the workforce remains high, per new census data.

Driving the news: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle parenting and their careers, writes Axios' Emily Peck.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — slowing their career and earnings growth, which contributes to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: Just over 65% of Portland women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were in the labor force as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.

That's compared with about 64% in 2019, and nearly 61% in 2010.

The big picture: Nationally, the percentage of women who recently gave birth and remained in the workforce reached a decade-plus high-water mark last year.

66.6% of U.S. women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were back in the labor force as of 2022.

That's compared with 66.5% in 2021, and 61.6% in 2010.

Between the lines: One complicating factor in all of this: the skyrocketing cost of child care, which is driven in part by a lack of supply and low caretaker pay.

As care gets more expensive, more and more families are put in the difficult position of deciding whether it makes sense for both parents to work or for one to stay home.

Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they likely make less to begin with.

Flashback: About 1 million working mothers were estimated to have stopped working during the pandemic.

Yes, and: Vital pandemic-era federal funding for child care centers is about to dry up, likely deepening the affordability crisis as supply is further outstripped by demand.

70,000 child care centers, looking after 3.2 million children, may close after the funding runs out, according to one widely cited estimate from The Century Foundation.

What we're watching: Whether this trend continues into the fully post-pandemic years.