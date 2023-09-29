Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A federal government shutdown could start hitting home this weekend.

Driving the news: Congress has until midnight tomorrow to fund the government or see many services shut down, writes Axios' Sareen Habeshian.

Negotiations over a short-term spending measure continue today, but avoiding a shutdown looks increasingly unlikely.

Zoom in: Oregonians could feel the impacts in a variety of ways.

Work: Most of the 40,000 people in Oregon and southwest Washington who work for the federal government would see their paychecks paused.

Some civilian employees of programs that don't need annual Congressional approval could still get paid, but "it's very difficult to know" exactly who that would be, economic analyst Andrew Lautz of the Bipartisan Policy Center tells Axios.

Help: For the 680,000 Oregonians who get federal assistance to buy food, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through October.

However, a federal program that offers food aid and other services to low-income mothers would be reduced immediately.

Social security checks will still arrive.

School: The University of Oregon is warning researchers that grant applications will go unanswered during a shutdown, while Oregon State University, where about three-quarters of research is federally funded, says it can sustain a short-term shutdown but "certain projects will be immediately impacted."

Student financial aid for this term should not be impacted, according to OSU.

But a shutdown would not halt student loan payments, which are scheduled to restart Sunday after a three-year pandemic pause.

Play: National parks facilities in Oregon and southwest Washington would close.