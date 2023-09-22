Friday may be the last day we'll see this much sun for the next week, so get out there and enjoy it.

🍻 Celebrate Portland Oktoberfest in September like the Germans do at Pioneer Courthouse Square, from 2 to 9pm today and on Saturday from 11am to 9pm. Tickets are $25 at the gate.

🦸🏻‍♀️ Dress up as your favorite superhero and join 50,000 other pop culture nerds at Oregon Convention Center for the three-day, 11th annual Rose City Comic Con, starting today.

🎸 Embrace early-aughts indie sleaze at Moda Center on Sunday with a performance from Arctic Monkeys and special guest Fontaines D.C. Tickets start at $65.

🎨 View Portland-based painter Ty Ennis's series of self-portraits entitled "Innerbloom" on display at Nationale through October as part of Converge 45's city-wide art festival. Free.

🎃 If you're in the mood to get spooky already, head down to St. Helens to commence the city's yearly The Spirit of Halloweentown festival with the lighting of the great pumpkin on Saturday.

Staying in? Check out our streaming guide.